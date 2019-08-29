SAN DIEGO — San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan will hold a news conference on Thursday morning where she is expected to announce a countywide initiative that will aim to steer low-level offenders away from jail. The new program will give the offenders a second chance by keeping the convictions off their record.

Stephan will also release new data on recidivism in San Diego.

RELATED: San Diego man released from prison 33 years early under new re-sentencing law

RELATED: San Diego County supervisors vote to expand mental health, substance abuse care