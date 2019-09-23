SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce will leave for Washington, D.C., Monday on its annual delegation trip to discuss local issues and priorities with federal officials.



The delegation of more than 160 local officials and business leaders includes San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelem, City Council members from the cities of Tijuana, San Diego, Imperial Beach and Coronado and representatives from local businesses and entities like Sempra Energy and San Diego State University.



During the three-day trip, the group is expected to discuss issues such as transborder pollution in the Tijuana River Valley, the U.S.-Mexico- Canada Agreement, homelessness and support for military veterans with federal cabinet officials, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and members of San Diego's Congressional delegation.

RELATED: Imperial Beach mayor on the Tijuana sewage crisis: "Enough is enough"

RELATED: South Bay leaders ask Trump to help after 160 million gallons of sewage spill into the Tijuana River from Mexico

RELATED: Imperial Beach residents plea to fix border sewage crisis

"Our delegation is working to rally federal support for the projects and policies that directly affect business and the people living and working in the Cali-Baja region," chamber President and CEO Jerry Sanders said. "With such a large, diverse group we're not just telling our nation's leaders that these issues are important to our region, we're showing them who it matters to and why."

RELATED: San Diego Mayor Faulconer meets with President Trump

RELATED: Leaders meet address sewage spill

RELATED: Mayor Faulconer to expand Safe Parking Program for homeless in San Diego

The delegation is the largest to take part in the chamber's annual trip to the nation's capitol. The group is expected to return to the region Sept. 25.