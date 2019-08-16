SAN DIEGO — San Diego state and local leaders gathered Friday to strategize how best to reach California’s hard-to-count (HTC) populations to achieve an accurate and complete Census 2020 count.



Over $180 million dollars has been budgeted to supplement the federal Census outreach efforts in California in order to attain the most accurate count of California’s population.



Community leaders, stakeholders and state contractors will work to create a Census implementation plan to provide a clear roadmap for contractors to conduct outreach to the HTC populations.

What is a census and why is it important?

Once a decade, America comes together to count every resident in the United States, creating national awareness of the importance of the census and its valuable statistics.

The decennial census was first taken in 1790, as mandated by the Constitution. It counts our population and households, providing the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to support states, counties and communities' vital programs — impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.



