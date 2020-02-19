SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — California's primary is on March 3rd, and the polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

California moved up its primary to Super Tuesday in an effort to be more influential as the Golden State awards 416 pledged delegates.

Voting in California's Primary:

California voters will be able to change their party affiliation and update their address at polling stations in the upcoming March 3 Democratic primary. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the measure into law last month, and it took effect immediately.

The change was particularly sought by Democrats.

It will allow the state’s 5.6 million independent voters to register with a party by filling out just one form on election day. Democratic presidential campaigns hope the law will boost the number of registered Democrats and participation in their primary.

Independent voters can also explicitly request a Democratic ballot if they wish to vote in the primary but not change their voter registration.

When and where do I vote?

California's primary is March 3rd, also known as Super Tuesday. Any registered voter in California can decide whether to vote at a polling place or vote by mail.

How to register to vote in California after the Feb 18 deadline has passed.

If you missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and cast a provisional ballot in the March 3 Presidential Primary Election. For now, that’s only at the Registrar of Voters Office. San Diego County Registrar of Voters Michael Vu announced Tuesday, Feb. 25 that starting Feb. 29, the office will open four satellite locations so voters will have more opportunities to register and vote. The locations will be open through Election Day and will be located in San Marcos, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Spring Valley, and Chula Vista.

Hours of operation for each location :

Election Day Tuesday, March 3: the hours are 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

San Marcos Location

3 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069



Carmel Mountain Ranch Location

10152 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92128



Spring Valley Location

8735 Jamacha Blvd., Spring Valley, CA 91977



Chula Vista Location

690 Oxford Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911



You can submit an application and it will be processed for future elections.

You have the opportunity to “conditionally” register to vote and vote provisionally at your local county elections office.

Contact your local county elections official for more information or visit Conditional Voter Registration.

Register to vote in California

If you’re not sure about your registration, check your registration status at sdvote.com.



What is the Voter's Choice Act?

The new law passed in 2016 modernized elections in California by allowing voters to choose how, when, and where to cast their ballot by:

Mailing every voter a ballot

Expanding in-person early voting

Allowing voters to cast a ballot at any vote center within their county

What do I need to vote?

California voters are not required to show identification to a polling place worker before casting a ballot.

BUT if you are voting for the first time, you can review the complete list of the acceptable forms of voter identification to use at a polling place when voting for the first time or call the Secretary of State's toll-free Voter Hotline at (800) 345- VOTE (8683) for more information.





Can I vote by mail?

San Diego County voters have begun receiving mail-in ballots for the March 3 primary election.

How do I find out what my legislative and congressional districts are?

You may contact your county elections official or refer to "Who Are My Representatives?"

Who’s running for the City of San Diego mayor?

The two top vote-getters in the primary, regardless of party affiliation, will compete for mayor in the November presidential election to replace outgoing Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Watch interviews with each San Diego mayoral candidate: The 2020 San Diego Mayoral candidate interviews

California Prop 13 explained:

Proposition 13 on the March ballot is creating some confusion among voters. It has the same number as Proposition 13 of 1978, but has nothing to do with the well-known constitutional amendment on property taxes.

San Diego Countywide Measures A and B:

Measure A: Amendment to the San Diego County General Plan

Measure B: Newland Sierra Amendments to the San Diego County General Plan

Who are the 50th Congressional District candidates?

Ammar Campa-Najjar (D), Business Owner/Educator

Carl DeMaio (R), Taxpayer Advocate/Businessman

Helen Horvath (NPP), Organizational Development Consultant

Darrell Issa (R), Retired Congressman

Brian Jones (R), Senator/Business Owner

Henry Ota (NPP), Businessman

The two top vote-getters in the primary, regardless of party affiliation, will compete for the Congressional seat in the November presidential election to replace Duncan Hunter.

San Diego City Measure C:

Measure C would increase the hotel occupancy tax to pay for expanding the Convention Center as well as fund programs to address homelessness and the San Diego roads.

What San Diego County measures are on the ballot?

COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO: Local Measures for March 3, 2020

GUIDE: California Presidential Primary Election Tuesday March 3, 2020.