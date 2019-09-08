SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom is expected in San Diego Friday as part of a health care tour.



Newsom will tour 2-1-1 San Diego to highlight California's efforts to make health care more affordable "and move closer toward the goal of health care for all," officials say.

Friday evening, the San Diego County Democratic Party will host a mayoral candidate forum, one of the first major candidate events of the campaign.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, City Councilwoman Barbara Bry and activist Tasha Williamson will take the stage at San Diego City College's Saville Theatre to discuss pressing city issues like affordable housing, homelessness and public transit.



Gloria has garnered the most buzz since the campaign began in January, earning endorsements from local, state and federal officials like Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Assembly's Democratic caucus, Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego, and San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott, among others.





