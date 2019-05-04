SAN DIEGO — President Donald Trump landed in California on Friday in a renewed push to make border security a central campaign issue for his 2020 re-election.

Trump issued a new threat surrounding trade with Mexico on Thursday to California saying he is giving Mexico one year to curb the flow of migrants and drugs before he considers taking action.

The president's threat includes tariffs on cars or a full closure of the border. On Friday he will inspect the remodeled section of an already existing border wall in Calexico and will meet with local officials.

Protesters on both sides of the border are expected.

On the U.S. side marchers will take to the streets and fly the "baby Trump" balloon. Mexicali residents are also expected to rally on the Mexican side of the border wall.

After his visit in Calexico, the president is scheduled to make a planned seven-hour visit to the Los Angeles area for a fundraising dinner for his re-election campaign.

Tickets are $15,000 for dinner, $50,000 for the opportunity to take a picture with Trump and $150,000 to participate in a round table discussion during the event, according to an invitation obtained by City News Service.

The president is scheduled to leave Los Angeles Friday night, bound for Las Vegas, where he will speak Saturday at the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Meeting.