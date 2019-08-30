SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since July 3 Friday, rising 1.4 cents to $3.585 after dropping 22 of the previous 26 days.

The average price dropped 10.6 cents over the previous 26 days, including one-tenth of a cent on Thursday, to its lowest amount since March 27, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is three-tenths of a cent more than one week ago but 9.6 cents less than one month ago and 3.2 cents lower than one year ago. It has risen 24.4 cents since the start of the year.