SAN DIEGO — San Diego firefighters swarmed the Otay Valley Regional Park Sunday morning, after multiple fast-moving fires ignited in a river valley.

San Diego Fire-Rescue received a call around 11:00 a.m. about multiple fires in the Otay Mesa West area. When fire crews arrived on scene, they quickly realized something wasn't right and said they initially thought there were four or five fires burning in the area. Then the fire department’s helicopter spotted at least 10 fires on both sides of the 200 block of Beyer Way.

Police said any time there is more than one fire starting at the same time, it starts to be suspicious and without a natural start, police said it was suspicious from the beginning. Then, it wasn't long before San Diego police announced they had a suspect in custody.

By early Sunday afternoon the helicopters had doused most of the flames, allowing hand crews to target various hotspots.

A motive for the alleged arson remains unclear.