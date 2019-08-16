SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Anthony Gil

DOB: 04/30/83 (36)

Description: White male

5’9” tall, 180 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

CrimeStoppers San Diego



Anthony Gil is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Gil is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Gil has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, failing to appear on his written promise, disorderly conduct, and trespassing. Gil is known to frequent Oceanside, Vista and Escondido.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.