SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego will soon join dozens of other cities across the country and world in having a rainbow crosswalk.

San Diego leaders, including Councilmember Chris Ward and Mayor Kevin Faulconer, will come together on Jan. 11, to celebrate the installation of a rainbow crosswalk at the corner of Normal Street and University Avenue in Hillcrest.



The event, called “Catwalk on the Crosswalk,” will take place at 1 p.m., and will feature performances by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus and Women’s Chorus.



For those with a sweet tooth, Babycakes will be giving out cupcakes. A reception will also be held at Hillcrest Brewing Company following the installation.



The rainbow crosswalk fulfills a long-standing goal of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ movement and their goals of visibility, acceptance and inclusion.