SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo will remain closed Thursday after being evacuated due to a natural gas leak in the 2900 block of Zoo Drive, according to zoo officials.

All zoo employees were sent home, according to a San Diego Zoo spokesperson.

By late Thursday morning, utility crews had halted that natural gas leak, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

The San Diego zoo had initially been evacuated after a contractor struck a 4-inch steel pipeline at a construction site near the entrance of the zoo, causing the natural gas leak.

The animals were not evacuated, but employees were evacuated from the Wegeforth Bowl, Dickinson Center, gift shops, Reptile House, Tiger River and Treetops and the Benchley Building.

The zoo is undergoing a redesign of the Children's Zoo area of the park, located near the front entrance.

SDG&E crews shut off gas to all areas of Balboa Park, excluding the Museum of Man.