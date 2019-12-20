SAN DIEGO — Nearly 3,000 customers in two coastal regions and several mountain communities are without power on Friday, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

The largest outage was reported shortly before 9 a.m., affecting 2,506 customers in the communities of La Presa, Spring Valley, Rancho San Diego, Rancho Del Rey, Eastlake, Otay Reservoir, Bonita, Sunnyside, Otay Lake and Otay Mesa. No cause has been determined, but SDGE said power should be restored around noon.

Forty-five customers lost their electricity around 8:30 a.m. on Friday in Viejas, West Descanso and Boulder Creek, according to SDGE. While no cause has been determined, a crew is working to restore power by 12:30 p.m.

Power went out early Thursday afternoon for 231 customers in Ocean Beach, Midway and Lindbergh Field. An SDGE crew is repairing faulty equipment that caused the outage, with an estimated restoration time of 1 p.m.

