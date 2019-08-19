SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University announced Monday that so- called micro-mobility devices like bicycles, dockless electric scooters and skateboards will be banned on the campus beginning in the fall semester.



SDSU chose to prohibit electric devices after a report from the university's Parking and Transportation Services found that on- campus incidents involving bicycles, scooters and skateboards increased 22 percent between 2017 and 2019. An overwhelming majority of those incidents involved skateboards, according to the report.



The SDSU University Senate approved the changes in March, prohibiting the use of electric or motorized vehicles like dockless bicycles and scooters, hoverboards and other small electric or motorized vehicles on campus. Students will still be able to use electric or motorized micro-mobility devices to commute to the campus.



Devices like dockless scooters and bicycles will also be disabled by geo-fencing technology set up by micro-mobility companies like Bird and Lime. Riders who enter a geo-fenced area of the campus will be blocked from ending their ride until they move to a designated parking area.



"The new policy was enacted to ensure the safety of our campus community was a top priority," PATS Director Debbie Richeson said. "However, we recognize that micro-mobility is a favored and accessible form of alternate transportation and we want to support this mode of transportation to and from campus."



Human-propelled vehicles like bicycles, skateboards, roller skates and scooters can only be ridden on the university's streets, bike lanes and designated paths. In any other location on campus, they must be walked.



Violators of the new rules are subject to a $75 fine, according to the university.

Details of the new policy can be found here.