SAN DIEGO — San Diego police closed multiple streets in Southcrest Tuesday after a sinkhole opened up near 38th and Z streets due to a water main break.

Police tweeted that Z Street between 37th and 39th and 38th Street between Newton and Alpha have been closed until further notice.

The break on an 8-inch diameter concrete water main was reported around noon, according to the City of San Diego Public Utilities Department. The department sent crews to shut off the main and work on repairs.

Fifty-five customers in the area were left without water while crews worked. There was no estimate as to when repairs would be completed and service restored as of Tuesday afternoon.

The sinkhole was near Cesar Chavez Elementary School and San Diego police said student pick-ups were impacted.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area if possible.