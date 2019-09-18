SAN DIEGO — A suspect in a passing vehicle opened fire on undercover San Diego police detectives working in Barrio Logan Tuesday night, prompting a police chase that ended in Otay Mesa with at least two people being detained.



The detectives were working near the 3500 block of Main Street, near Thor Street, about 9:30 p.m. when gunshots rang out, according to the San Diego Police Department. No officers were hit.



The shooting prompted a pursuit that ended on westbound state Route 905 near Caliente Boulevard and at least two people were detained, police said.



Traffic was stopped in both directions of state Route 905 west of Britannia Boulevard about 10 p.m. before lanes were reopened about 10:30 p.m., according to Caltrans San Diego.