Hosts: Jeff Isaac & Justin Isaac

Show Contact: 1-800-8-IMPACT or jeff@lawyerinbluejeans.com

Heard on AM 760 KFMB: Sunday, 9am - 10am

Website: www.lawyerinbluejeans.com

Show Info: Jeff Isaac is "The Lawyer in Blue Jeans". His goal each week is to encourage frank discussions about the legal issues that affect our lives sprinkled with healthy serving of lawyer jokes for good measure!



About Jeff

In addition to his work in radio, Jeff is a fixture on local TV - appearing on KUSI (Ch. 9) as part of their team of legal experts. Jeff is also an accomplished author and has written numerous books, including the "Guide To Winning In Small Claims Court". He has also written for several news publications, including the San Diego Daily Transcript. In his spare time, he has been: a high school football coach, a member of the Judge Advocate Generals Office in the Army, and has been involved in various charity and community events.

About Justin

Justin Isaac grew up in San Diego, California and is a graduate of Cal State Channel Islands where he received his degree in History and Psychology. Justin later went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from Thomas Jefferson School of Law. Justin has over 8 years of experience in Estate Planning and over 15+ years in customer service. Justin strives to explain complex legal documents in a clear and understandable manner.



Listen to "The Lawyer in Blue Jeans" every Sunday from 9am - 10am on AM 760 KFMB.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/show.8.htm