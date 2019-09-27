SAN DIEGO — We've always been told to stay out of the water 72 hours after it rains because you can get sick. What does that really mean? What kind of illnesses are we exposed to? And, are they really that serious? We take a look in this Verify report.



For this topic, we turned to Rachel Diner. She has a PHD from Scripps Institute of Oceanography, and is currently doing her post doctorate research fellowship. Her area of expertise: marine pathogens, or bacteria and viruses in the ocean that can make people sick.



We asked Rachel to verify: are people really more susceptible to getting sick after it rains? This is true. Here's why: when it rains, pollutants that have been sitting on the ground get washed into the ocean, many of which come from sources already accustomed to making people sick.



"That's because a lot of the bacteria that you're getting exposed to could have potentially come from humans or animals, and it's easier to get infected with those types of bacteria," Rachel says. Common illnesses include ear aches and gastrointestinal issues, a lot of which never gets reported.

Can it get more serious than that? Yes.

There have been several cases involving flesh eating bacteria or septicemia, where your blood stream gets infected, particularly in situations where someone already has an open wound, sore, or compromised immune system. That can sometimes lead to amputations, or even death.



In 2015, a 71-year-old surfer named Barry Ault died after getting a staph infection contracted when he went into the water near Sunset Cliffs following a storm. In 2010, former Border Patrol agent Joshua Willey was exposed to flesh eating bacteria during a training exercise near Silver Strand in Coronado. He's now on permanent disability.

Can you still get sick going into the water on an average day? Yes.

According to Rachel, while your chances are lower compared to right after it rains, bacteria exist in the ocean year-round, and are especially prominent during the summer, when the water is warmer. Her advice: always heed warnings. “I think the general rule about staying out of the water 72 hours after a storm event is really safe advice. It's definitely not worth the risk.”



Also, know what beaches are considered cleaner than others. Imperial beach, for example, has more pollutants because of its location next to the Tijuana River. A good source to check: the Heal the Bay website, where they continuously monitor beaches up and down the Southern California coast.



Regarding the issue in Imperial Beach, San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer and Imperial Beach mayor Serge Dedina were in Washington DC last week asking the Federal Government to step in and help.