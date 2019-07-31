When you get food delivered via a delivery service - tipping is customary. But, there's a growing debate online as to how much of that tip actually winds up in the hands of drivers. News 8’s Shannon Handy looked into the issue and came up with some answers in this VERIFY report.

These days, a few simple taps on your phone can guarantee food from your favorite restaurant will wind up at your doorstep within minutes. Over recent years, food delivery services like Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates and DoorDash have popped up giving customers a convenient way to fulfill their every hunger need. But many want to know: do drivers get 100% of the tips customers are giving them?

It depends, but according to the ones News 8 asked: yes.

A spokesperson for Postmates offered the following statement:

"Postmates fleet will always retain 100% of their tips and, unlike competitors, customer tips will never be used to eat into their base earnings.”

Uber eats, DoorDash and Grubhub all confirmed to News 8 they too ensure their drivers receive 100% of tips.

But, has it always been this way? No. A recent New York Times article stirred up controversy when it revealed Doordash was using tips to subsidize workers' base pay.

For example, if the service promised to pay your delivery person $10 for the order and you tipped $3 you would think they would be getting $13. It turns out, the driver would only get $10 with DoorDash only shelling out $7.

After some backlash, DoorDash recently changed its policy. Last week, CEO Tony Xu tweeted in part:

"Going forward, we're changing our model - the new model will ensure that Dashers' earnings will increase by the exact amount a customer tips on every order."

Despite company's claims, some wonder is it better to tip in cash? There's no definitive answer on this so in other words, it's up to you.

But if you want to make 100% sure the driver is getting the full tip - then yes, tip them using cash.

All of the companies mentioned in this VERIFY report prompt users to tip via their app electronically. Most will do that after your food is delivered, but there is nothing to stop you from tipping in cash.