CLAIM: Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed that Senator Bernie Sanders voted against the Brady gun control bill at least five times.

This claim is VERIFIED, but needs context. The Brady Bill requires prospective handgun buyers to wait five business days for authorities to conduct a background check.

According to voting records on Congress.gov, before the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act became a law on November 30, 1993, Congress voted on several iterations of the bill in 1991 and 1993.

Sanders voted against an iteration of the Brady bill in 1991, and an omnibus bill on crime control that included the Brady bill in 1991. Sanders voted no on the Brady bill again in 1993--he voted no on three separate motions on the bill including amendments on the bill

CLAIM: Bernie Sanders claimed real wages went up less than 1% last year and half of Americans are living pay check to paycheck.

Both claims are true. From January 2019 to January 2020, real average hourly earnings – wages adjusted for inflation --increased by 0.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Two recent surveys, including one released last week show between 49% and 59% of Americans live paycheck to pay check.

CLAIM: Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg claimed that 20 states now have universal background checks.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-profit organization advocating for stricter gun control laws, 21 states plus the District of Columbia require criminal background checks for gun sales by unlicensed sellers.

Bloomberg helped found the group in 2014 and has personally pledged $50 million to support its efforts.

Everytown says six of these states only require universal background checks for handguns rather than all firearms.

CLAIM: Senator Bernie Sanders claimed 87 million Americans have no health insurance or are under-insured and said 500,000 people tonight are sleeping out on the street, including veterans.

These are two claims Senator Sanders often brings up during Democratic debates and both are VERIFIED.

When it comes to insurance, a biennial survey by the Commonwealth Fund found in 2019 that while the number of uninsured Americans had declined since the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, more people were becoming "underinsured." The report stated 45% of U.S. adults between the ages of 18 to 64, an estimated 87 million Americans, are inadequately insured.

When referring to the total homeless population of the United States, this claim is VERIFIED. The numbers are smaller for homeless people without shelter.

There were over 553,000 homeless Americans on a single night in January of 2018, which was when the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development made their most recent estimates. The HUD estimates homeless populations based on an average of single night snapshots in January of each year.

Among those 552,000 individuals, 358,000 of them spent the night in sheltered locations and 194,000 were unsheltered.

Additionally, the VA found there were 37,085 veterans experiencing homelessness in January 2019. The next data set for January 2020 has yet to be released.



CLAIM: Mike Bloomberg claimed that during his time as mayor, stop and frisk stops decreased by 95%.

That claim is misleading. Numbers did decrease under Bloomberg, but only after a rise of stops during his term.

NYPD arrest data show that during Bloomberg’s first 10 years as mayor, stop and frisk numbers increased by about 600% to a peak of 686,000 in 2011.

By the time Bloomberg left office in 2013, that number dropped dramatically to 192,000. The 95% number can only be made by comparing the quarterly high point in early 2012 (203,500) with the last quarter of 2013 (12,485). The bottom line here is that there were more stop and frisk incidents every year under Bloomberg than there were in the year before he took office as mayor.

CLAIM: Sen. Elizabeth Warren questioned Mayor Bloomberg by asking: "Who funded Lindsay Graham’s campaign for re-election last time? It was Mayor Bloomberg."

Mayor Bloomberg did donate to a Super PAC that spent 100's of thousands of dollars supporting Senator LIndsey Graham. But we cannot verify if he individually donated to Sen. Graham

In 2014, Bloomberg Inc. donated $250,000 to “West Main Street Values,” a Super PAC that supported Republican candidates during the 2014 election cycle.

Data kept by opensecrets.org shows that Bloomberg made that $250,000 contribution to “West Main Street Values.” The Super PAC then spent a total of $272,381 in support of Senator Lindsey Graham.

It’s worth noting that by definition, a Super PAC is considered an independent political action committee that can raise unlimited amounts of money, but is not allowed to directly coordinate with a candidate.

