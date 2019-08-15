SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire crews will remain at the border Thursday as a large brush fire, which broke out Wednesday afternoon, continues to burn near Tecate, Mexico.

Cal Fire crews reported minimal fire growth toward the border overnight. Crews will have aircraft over the fire Thursday morning in order to gather additional information on how close to the border it has burned.

On Wednesday, air tankers made several drops of retardant along the U.S., Mexico border as a way to keep the fast moving fire at bay.

"Those drops were done to pre-treat the fuels and rob the fire the opportunity to jump the border," said Issac Sanchez, Cal Fire public information officer.

How the blaze started remains under investigation, but at one point the fire, fueled by hot dry conditions, came within 1/8 of a mile from crossing into the U.S.

Cal Fire San Diego will keep crews on standby to monitor the situation, but in case the fire jumps the border, the agency said they are ready.

Fire officials also reminded everyone that it is fire season and should have an evacuation plan in place.

Cal Fire has been working with Mexican officials, but the acreage burned remains unclear, as well as whether any structures have been damaged.