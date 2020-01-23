SAN DIEGO — Some of golf's best are in San Diego to tee it up at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. The tournament is a “season opener” of sorts to the 2020 PGA Tour because it is the first tour event on network television.

8-time tournament winner, Tiger Woods along with Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth are some of the big names that are playing this week.

Torrey Pines’ South course just finished relocating the bunkers on multiple holes. This will be the first time the pros will be able to tee it up on the new holes.

The course will also host the 2021 U.S. Open, one of golf's four major championships.

As for this year, some of Thursday and Friday’s most exciting groups consist of Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, and Xander Schauffele. Another group that will excite golf fans is Justin Rose, Jason Day and Jordan Spieth. Tiger Woods is paired with Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm.

For a full list of who is teeing it up and what time they are hitting the course, click here.

This is the 68th consecutive year the PGA Tour has held an event in San Diego County, with 53 of them being played at Torrey Pines.

Tournament gates are scheduled to open at 8 a.m., with play beginning at 9 a.m. The tournament is set to conclude Sunday. The winner will receive $1.35 million.

