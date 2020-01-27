SAN DIEGO — The SDSU men's basketball team remained undefeated after securing another win Sunday. Malachi Flynn scored 21 points to lead No. 4 San Diego State to a 71-67 victory over UNLV, according to the Associated Press.

The Aztecs staved off UNLV's second-half rally to remain the only unbeaten team in the country while breaking the school record for best start in the program’s 99 seasons.

San Diego State's 21st consecutive victory breaks the school record of 20 straight wins that was set during the 2010-11 season and matched by the 2013-14 squad that made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.