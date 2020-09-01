SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State Aztecs basketball team beat Wyoming 72-52 on Wednesday to remain undefeated. The team reached No. 7 in the most recent AP poll released Monday.

On Wednesday, Malachi Flynn scored 19 points and Yanni Wetzell added 17.

San Diego State is 16-0 overall and 5-0 in the Mountain West. With the latest win, this continues the team's hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time, finishing a school-record 34-3.

RELATED: SDSU Aztecs take their undefeated record on the road to visit Wyoming

RELATED: SDSU basketball reaches top 10 in AP poll as they remain undefeated

RELATED: Aztec fever: SDSU men's basketball is undefeated

SDSU is one of two remaining undefeated teams of the 350+ in the NCAA’s Division 1 along with No. 5 Auburn - who also won Wednesday against Vanderbilt 83-79.

The Aztecs will next face Boise State at home on Saturday.