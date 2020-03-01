COSTA MESA, Calif. — Tom Telesco said he isn't going to make any quick decisions in the wake of the Los Angeles Chargers' disappointing 5-11 season, according to the Associated Press.

The team's general manager said he is still evaluating the coaching staff and that those decisions will be made before discussing the future of quarterback Philip Rivers.

After the Chargers final game of the season on Sunday, Rivers reflected on the potential end of his career with the Chargers in a post-game press conference streamed online.

After 16 years with the franchise, Rivers' contract is up and he will become a free agent.

Telesco said he is hoping that any deliberations about whether Rivers returns for a 17th season wearing powder blue will be completed by the start of free agency on March 18.

Rivers has said in recent weeks he feels like he can still play. He also acknowledged that this season was a struggle. Rivers noted that nobody quite knows what the future holds for him saying it would be "weird" to put on a different uniform.