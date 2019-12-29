SAN DIEGO — Philip Rivers may have played his final game as the quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. He reflected on the season and the potential end of his career with the Chargers in a post-game press conference streamed online.

Rivers threw for 281 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After 16 years with the franchise, Rivers' contract is up and he will become a free agent, according to the Associated Press. He intends to play next season, assuming a team wants him, and insisted that his passion for the game remains.

Rivers also acknowledged that this season was a struggle. He noted that nobody quite knows what the future holds for him saying it would be "weird" to put on a different uniform.