SAN DIEGO — KJ Feagin scored 18 points and No. 4 San Diego State routed undermanned New Mexico 85-57 on Wednesday night to remain the lone unbeaten team in the country.

The Aztecs (22-0, 11-0 in Mountain West) got off to a 17-0 lead, holding New Mexico (16-7, 5-5) scoreless for the first 4:44 before Corey Manigault, who finished with 12 points, hit a turnaround jumper from the paint.

San Diego State made seven of its first nine shots, including three 3-pointers, to blow the game open early.

The last victory for the Aztecs at New Mexico was an 83-56 win on March 1, 2016.

Before Wednesday's game, San Diego State had won its last seven road games, scoring 72.1 points and allowing 59.9 points during those contests. New Mexico had won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 85.6 points while giving up 71.6.

San Diego State has held opposing teams to 56.7 points per game this year, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.