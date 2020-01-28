SAN DIEGO — If you're craving baseball, don't worry too much. Pitchers and catchers report soon for Spring Training. The Padres are packing up and heading to Peoria, Arizona.
Two 53-foot trucks filled with gear are preparing for the 356-mile drive.
Spring training games kick off on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Opening Day is at home against the Colorado Rockies on March 26.
