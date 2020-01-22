SAN DIEGO — Its Farmers Insurance Open week! The tournament does not officially tee off until Thursday, but the pros are hitting the course on Wednesday for the Pro-Am. The entire field of pros will play with amateurs as a way to give back to the community.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson teed off at 6:40 a.m., Xander Schauffele started at 8:10 a.m. and the tournament’s defending champ, Justin Rose, will start at 11:10 a.m.

Before hitting the course, some of the golfers had media availability where they answered all sorts of questions. Jordan Spieth talked about being back at Torrey Pines, the course he made his PGA Tour debut on, and what his motivation is for the 2020 season.

Tiger Woods took the podium after and answered questions about his quest for 83 tour wins and if his end of the year success in 2019 will be able to be rolled over to the start of 2020.

Reigning Farmers Insurance Open champ, Justin Rose, was asked about competing in the 2020 Olympics and what it means to him to be able to defend his Torrey title.

The main tournament begins on Thursday morning with tee times beginning at 9 a.m.

If you are attending any of the four tournament days, make sure you leave early to deal with the parking situation. There is no parking on site so you will have to park at designated areas and take a shuttle to the course. For full information on shuttles, click here.

For a list of pairings and tee times for Thursday and Friday, click here.

For maps of the North and South Torrey Pines courses, click here.

It isn’t too late to get your tickets! Get them here.